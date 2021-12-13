Kennedy Chokuda Goes Into Isolation As COVID-19 Hits Parliament

Tinashe Sambiri| Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has gone into isolation after 50% of parliamentary staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda has also gone into isolation.

“50% of the parliamentary staff tested Covid-19 positive.

There was panic in the National Assembly Wednesday with proceedings delayed for more than half an hour as MPs argued over whether to adjourn business or continue sitting despite Covid-19 soaring cases.

The debate followed reports that half of the Parliament’s staff had tested Covid-19 positive while Mudenda and Chokuda were in isolation after coming in contact with staff members who later tested positive,” an online publication reported at the weekend.