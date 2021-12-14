Kuda Tagwirei Bags Another Lucrative, Multimillion Govt Tender

Share

By Jane Mlambo| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei has bagged another lucrative government tender which will see pocketing US$20 for every e-passport application.

Tagwirei is linked to CBZ Bank which has will be used by e-passport applicants.

This is contained in statutory Instrument (SI 273 of 2021) which states that every person shall pay a normal fee of $20 through CBZ bank.

“A normal fee of $20 shall be charged for the application fee through CBZ bank countrywide,” reads the instrument.

With all Zimbabwean passports set to expire in December 2023, the current arrangement will see CBZ harvesting millions of dollars in bank fees.

Zimbabwe has an estimated six million passport holders and hundreds of thousands of yet to be processed applications.