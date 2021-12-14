VP Karenyi-Kore Implores Young Women To Register To Vote In Numbers

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore has urged young people in Chivi North Constituency to register to vote in numbers.

The Zanu PF rigging system will find it difficult to manipulate figures citizens vote in large numbers.

Addressing villagers and community leaders in Chivi on Saturday, Hon Karenyi-Kore described peasant farming as strenous and stressful.

” The MDC Alliance government will introduce modern farming methods. Our people are overworking yet what they produce is not enough to fend for their families,” said VP Karenyi-Kore .

“Yesterday, VP

@KarenyiKore

toured Chivi South where she met community leaders, participated in an event to mark #16Days& was invited by citizens to tour their fields & hear their concerns. Every homestead & every village is saying #NgaapindeHakeMukomana. #6MillionVotes,” MDC Alliance said in a statement.

