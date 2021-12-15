Two Die In Swimming Escapades

By A Correspondent- Two people, including epileptic patients, died in two separate drowning incidents in Mutasa and Makoni districts over the weekend.

In the first incident in Musakwa Village in Chief Mutasa’s area on December 10, George Gutu, an epileptic patient, drowned in Nyagumbu River. His body was found floating hours after he had gone missing.

“George was at his father, Vincent Gutu’s homestead where they were preparing supper. George left to collect some firewood in a nearby bush and he did not return. Sensing danger, Vincent went outside to look for him,” said Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka.

Vincent, accompanied by his nephew, conducted a search for George for the whole night, but could not locate him.

His body was found floating in Nyagumbu River the following morning.

In another incident which happened last week on Saturday, Collen Cedrik (12) who was accompanied by his friend, a juvenile, went for swimming in Nyamangura River in Inyati, Chief Makoni’s area and drowned.

His friend went to Chinyudze Business Centre and alerted another 15-year-old juvenile who made a report to police.

-Manica Post