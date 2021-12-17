Four Die In Masvingo Highway Horror Crash

By A Correspondent- Four people died on the spot in an accident along the Harare-Masvingo highway on Wednesday.

Below is the statement by the ZRP on the accident:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of four (4) people who died in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 151km peg along the Harare – Masvingo Road on 15 December 2021 at 0300 hours.

A Freightliner truck towing two trailers which was travelling towards Masvingo sideswiped a stationary Shacman tipper parked by the roadside facing the same direction and swerved to the right resulting in a head-on collision with an Iveco omnibus which was approaching from the opposite direction with 21 passengers on board.

Four (4) people died on the spot including the Freightliner truck driver and three (3) passengers from the omnibus whilst 19 others were injured. The victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were referred for medical attention.

The victims have been identified as: –

• William MAFUWU a male adult aged 61 years,

• Florence AARON a female adult aged 31 years,

• Devese Lewis GUGU a male infant aged 2 years and

• Chipo MANDEYA a female adult aged 39 years

We urge motorists to observe the Government’s curfew regulations and drive safely on the road to avoid accidents as well as saving lives.

