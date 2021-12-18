Peace Commission Not Independent As It Should Be, Sucked In Zanu PF Factional Fights
Zanu-PF’s factional fights have spilled into the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), where President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reconfigured the commission booting out a top commissioner suspected to be aligned to his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.
The NPRC is tasked with addressing the country’s past conflicts, including the emotive Gukurahundi issue that left over 20 000 civilians dead in the Midlands and Matabeleland regions.
-Newsday
