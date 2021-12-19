JUST IN: Jean Gasho- I’m Okay With Sharing My Husband, I’m Very Comfortable With That

By A Correspondent | Socialite and blogger Jean Gasho has said she is comfortable with her husband bedding other women.

Speaking exclusively to Women’s Rights Activist and Phumulani Director, Comfort Dondo, Gasho said she is generous with her man.

Gasho said, “I’m not a jealous person and even as a child I used to read about polygamy… I am an erotic writer so I like that… I’m a strange person, I’m not your normal everyday person I am kind of like, I am a writer; I see life from a different perspective..”

She then added suggesting that she calls her husband, a Ghanaian man, her Lord. She said “him and I we connected; I connected with the Lord, because with my master, because we have things in common and when it comes to polygamy, it’s something that I am very comfortable with and I’m not a jealous person.”

She continued saying: I’m a giver I’m a giver not a taker; that’s why… I was just a giver, and even the wives, I bless, I literally bless them and I will say to my hubby; I’ll say to them just respect me, and don’t try to be spiteful. You can have him.

“And I do bless them, and even my lord used to say, you have to get her blessing. And they used to seek my blessing.

“And these women, don’t forget, they are not Zimbabwean women; they are very private; they don’t do like social media they just like their private life. They are like Asians…”

