Mliswa Breaks Rank With ED, Chiwenga Over Chief Murinye Threats

News that VP Chiwenga threatened Chief Murinye is wrong and disturbing on every level. This is exactly how Mugabe operated, threatening all those who had divergent views. Leadership should listen to people & not threaten them. We are all under Chiefs. Politicians sandivo vene venyika.

There is freedom of expression which the Chiefs can also exercise and they speak on behalf of the people. They can’t be threatened over that. Chiefs were independent and apolitical but ZANU PF got them involved in politics yet when they press a divergent button you attack them.

You dragged them into politics so accept all versions of that involvement. We can’t be a country where people are afraid of expressing their views. Hatingarambe tichichikidzira vanhu. We can’t be a country known for abusing its people.

Some of us joined and pushed for the new dispensation because we felt that we would have a new narrative and a different governance system. You came up with the mantra the voice of the people is the voice of God. What has happened to that?

Chief Murinye should not retract what he said because it’s the truth. Let’s be tolerant of the truth. Mwari ndiye muridzi wenyika ino kwete imi. You cannot threaten us all for saying what is true. Hamusimi varidzi venyika.

If I had known that this is what the removal of Mugabe means then I would not have allowed myself to suffer imprisonment; go to foreign Gvts to lobby against their military intervention, stop SADC from sending troops etc. Let’s not forget who played which role.

When you are in power be humble, have equanimity, be magnanimous. Don’t abuse your power and bully those under you. Listen to the concerns of all, women, youths, war veterans, Chiefs, masvikiro, church leaders, etc then we know it’s the Zimbabwe that we want.

We have no desire to lead but simply need the leaders present to do things in the proper way. Leaders who push for our desires. I’m disappointed with all this. You, Hon VP, sacrificed for a better Zimbabwe but this is not the way to go about it.

You can’t be using that position to intimidate people. People should be free to greet you and laugh with you in the street not to fear you. Ushe madzoro and what goes around comes around.

Temba Mliswa