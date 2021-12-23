ZimEye
Apostle Chiwenga (who says God told me Mnangagwa is clueless on who sent 1 Aug soldiers) says those celebrating Christmas-the Birth of Jesus are sinning against God Almighty. [Christmas celebrations were launched in by the wise men from the east, according to the Bible]— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 23, 2021
Apostle Chiwenga (who says God told me Mnangagwa is clueless on who sent 1 Aug soldiers) says those celebrating Christmas-the Birth of Jesus are sinning against God Almighty. [Christmas celebrations were launched in by the wise men from the east, according to the Bible]