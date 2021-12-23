R1.1 Million Stolen

A Matabeleland South borehole drilling project is now in limbo following the theft of funds and buying of old equipment which has seen it missing its deadline.

Amanzi Mat-South Cooperative Society borehole drilling project had targeted to drill 420 boreholes for the same number of members in 18 months.

However, the theft of R1,1 million by South African -based former trustee Mr Tshidzani Ncube has stalled progress.

Some of the members are pushing for the arrest of Mr Ncube while others are against the move and this has divided the members.

Each of the 420 members contributed R17 000 towards the project which was meant to improve water supplies in Matabeleland South.

Most of the members are based in South Africa hence the decision to open a bank account in the neighbouring country.

Following the theft of the funds, Amanzi Mat-South Cooperative Society members booted out their executive which was led by prominent Bulawayo lawyer Mr Prince Butshe Dube.

The acting chairman Mr Nkosinathi Sibanda said there are a lot of irregularities that they are dealing with to get the project back on track.

“I know there is fear, anxiety and that is why we are listening to all the members as we seek the way forward. We were targeting to drill 420 boreholes and so far 30 boreholes have been drilled.

“The timelines lapsed a long time ago because this project was supposed to be implemented in 18 months,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said it has been difficult to get Mr Ncube arrested as the theft case was complicated.

A member who spoke on condition of anonymity said they are worried that some of them might not benefit.

“The project was meant to transform our lives since we are in drought prone Matabeleland region hence we were enticed to join,” said the member.-Chronicle