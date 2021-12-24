Botswana Minister Resigns With Immediate Effect

By A Correspondent- Botswana’s Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development Mpho Balopi has resigned from Cabinet this Friday.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary to the President, Emmah Peloetletse, said President Mokgweetsi Masisi has accepted Balopi’s resignation.

Said Peloetletse:

The public is hereby informed that the Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development Honourable Mpho Balopi has resigned from Cabinet with effect from the 24th December 2021.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has accepted the resignation and would like to thank him for his excellent service in the Executive and to the nation.

Honourable Balopi will continue to contribute to the nation in his capacity as the Member of Parliament for Gaborone North Constituency.