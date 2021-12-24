Chamisa Wishes Citizens Happy Xmas, Promises Fireworks In 2022,

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has sent a happy festive season message to all Zimbabweans and said that 2022 would be a hard-working year for all progressive citizens.

Chamisa said this on his social media platforms.

“Beloved family..Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. I know 2021 has been tough for us all, but this holiday let us take a moment to share the gift of love and the hope of redemption. May love and goodness find you this festive season.Stay safe.Spread love. God bless you all,” Chamisa posted on Twitter, Friday. https://twitter.com/nelsonchamisa/status/1474390938361516042