Harare Woman Nabbed Over Crystal Meth

Share

By A Correspondent- A 37 year old Harare woman appeared at Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing allegations of illegally dealing in drugs.

Revai Mangani was caught with crystal meth worth $150 000 on Christmas Day by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit.

Mangani appeared before Magistrate Babra Mateko who remanded her out of custody to today.

-Newsday