Pogba Pulls Out Of AFCON Tournament

The Guinea national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has suffered two withdrawals after defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba pulled out of the selection.

The two players picked injuries, according to a statement by the Guinea FA.

Pogba, who is the elder brother of French World Cup winner Paul, suffered a knee injury and will not be available for the tournament.

Conte of Universitatea Craiova in Romania, has excluded himself from the squad as he feels he is not yet fit to play at Afcon. The defender has just returned from a long-term injury.

Guinea are in Group B alongside last edition’s finalists Senegal as well as Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Full (updated) squad:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway), Fode Camara (Horoya AC, Guinea).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig, Germany), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Gaoussou Youssouf Siby (Wakirya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe