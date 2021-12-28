Prof Jonathan Moyo Tears Into “Cultist” MDC Alliance Supporters

By A Correspondent- Self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that following the November 2017 military coup, the G40 faction worked hard to ensure an MDC Alliance victory in the 2018 elections.

Moyo has been involved in a war of words with some MDC Alliance supporters on social media in recent days after he suggested that the party should convert the US$120 000 raised to buy party leader Nelson Chamisa an armoured car to equip polling agents ahead of the 2023 elections.

Moyo also revealed that he had withdrawn an offer to train 40 000 MDC Alliance polling agents after the party leadership failed to state its position following allegations that the offer had divided the opposition party.

Posting on Twitter, Moyo said the G40 campaigned for the MDC Alliance and later “exposed” vote-rigging not with the intention of joining the opposition party but to build a coalition. He said:

When President Mugabe announced he would vote for @nelsonchamisa, and not @edmnangagwa, on the eve of the 2018 elections; it was on the back of lots of groundwork that had been done by “G40” around the country, in some provinces more than in others, since the Nov 2017 coup!

The “G40” 2018 Chamisa campaign didn’t extend to MDC; as shown by the messaging & the results. Hence ZanuPF won 145 out of 210 parliamentary seats, outperforming @edmnangagwa who got 125. Chamisa won 85, outperforming MDC with 63; he won the poll but it was stolen from him!

In actively & openly campaigning for @nelsonchamisa in 2018; and exposing the stolen vote since then, in various fora including here; President Mugabe & “G40” never said they wanted to join the #MDC; never. IT WAS PURE COALITION POLITICS. Only dogmatic cultists don’t get it!

With President Mugabe no more & MDC-A cultists running amok with their intolerance and immaturity, surely things cannot be like they were in 2018. Just like ZanuPF can’t have a one-party state; a one-party opposition is untenable. No one will beg anyone for anything pre-2023!