Bosso Legend Ndumiso Gumede Dies

Tinashe Sambiri|Veteran football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede(76) has died.

Gumede was the president of Highlanders Football Club.At one point he served as ZIFA vice president.

Go Warriors Go has paid tribute to the veteran football administrator:

“Sad news for Zimbabwean football as Highlanders football club president Ndumiso Gumede passes on..

May his soul rest in peace, we will remember him for everything he did for Highlanders Zimbabwe and also for the work he did whilst he was serving as ZIFA vice president during his tenure…

Rest in peace football soldier.. Hamba kahle mdala wethu, hamba kahle ndabezitha…”

Triangle FC also mourned the legendary soccer administrator:

“Highlanders has just lost Ndumiso Gumede. More details to follow. Lala nokhutula.”

Ndumiso Gumede