The current Highlanders Football Club president, Ndumiso Gumede, has died.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…
"After the Saturday party, he tested negative, and later then tested positive in Vic Falls, before recovering. This morning he complained of stomach pains, and then just now he was pronounced dead" – pic.twitter.com/OzWsdUPThX— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 29, 2021
