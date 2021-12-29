G-40 Intensifies Anti-Mnangagwa Push

Share

By A Correspondent- Former Foreign Affairs Minister and G-40 Kingpin Walter Mzembi said it’s possible to vote out President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2023.

Mzembi, who is exiled in South Africa after running away from the November coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe, said political persuasion is needed.

“2023 is still very significant; let’s all prepare for it; the heart is won naturally by seduction. If forced to surrender, then there is no consent. , political rap is non-orgasmic, its ritualistic non-enjoyable and criminal,” posted Mzembi on his social media platforms.

2023 is still very significant ,lets all prepare for it , the heart is won naturally by seduction , if forced to surrender then there is no consent, political rape is non orgasmic, its ritualistic non enjoyable and criminal. — Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) December 27, 2021