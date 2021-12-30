Armed Robbers Pounce On Businessman At Road Intersection

By A Correspondent- Armed robbers pounced on a Harare businessman and robbed him of US$45 000 at a road intersection where they stopped him, and dragged him out of his Discovery at gunpoint before snatching a cash box that was in the passenger seat.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warned members of the public against keeping huge sums of money in their houses on on themselves.

ZimEye presents the police statement on the case:

The ZRP warns the public against keeping large sums of cash in their homes, business premises and on their person. On 27/12/21, a Harare businessman lost USD45 000 cash to robbers after he was attacked by unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol at the intersection of Glenara and Chiremba Roads, Braeside.

The suspects stopped the victim who was driving a Discovery vehicle at the traffic lights and pointed a firearm before dragging him out of the vehicle and snatched a box with the cash which was on the passenger seat.

Armed robbery cases have been on the rise in the country in the past three years.

Some of the offences are being committed by serving or retired members of the security forces.