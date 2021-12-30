ZimEye
The South Africa based electrician who killed his wife on Christmas day, Sydney Chamunogwa, has a history of violent behaviour and his father [later pardoned] once murdered someone in Chivi in the 80s, it's so sad," a family member tells ZimEye on Thursday morning/ pic.twitter.com/1qRcmTv8Hd— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 30, 2021
