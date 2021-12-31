Mnangagwa Deploys Armed Police Ahead Of The New Year’s Eve, As Ramaphosa Drops Curfew

By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo said they are deploying heavily armed police in the street that would arrest anyone found loitering after 9PM.

This is happening after just next door in South Africa yesterday dropped curfew and opened bars.

Police in Bulawayo said they want the streets to be clear during curfew hours and those found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube said:

“On 31 December all roads will be closed to the public from 9pm to 6am so no crossover celebrations are allowed. Anyone who will be seen driving during curfew hours will not just be arrested but his or her vehicle will be impounded. Pedestrians who will be seen walking on the streets will also be arrested,” said Ncube.

-State media