Police Speaks On Cleveland Building Suicide

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said they have opened an investigation into the case of a Harare City employee who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of the Cleveland House building in Harare CBD and died.

Below is the police’s statement:

We are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown male adult who fell from the 6th floor of the Cleveland Building in Harare on 29/12/21 at around 1200 hours.

The now-deceased who was witnessed seating on the balcony dropped to the ground and died instantly with serious injuries. Relatives with missing persons to visit ZRP Harare Central for identification and anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.