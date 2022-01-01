Jean Gasho Finally Apologises To Hubby, Nino | FULL TEXT

Share

PUBLIC APOLOGY TO MY HUSBAND KOFI OFFEH

I want to apologize to a man who has done nothing but look after my children and I for the last 7 years.

I brought Kofi to the UK after I first saw him performing at the Beffta awards after Pauline Long invited me to the awards as a struggling single mother who was fighting Walter Masocha on my own. I put on my best dress, and took 3 week old Fadzi to the Awards, and as I entered the auditorium, behold a beautiful dark skinned man with a voice of an angel started to sing. My eyes started to well up, because I had never heard such a healing voice.

I cried as he sang, I cried because his voice spoke to me. Like he was singing just for ME…

I went home and looked for him everywhere on Google, and behold he appeared on my Facebook. I wrote a comment on Beffta page, that Nino was the best performer. His PA Asare Abena replied me. Told me to write to Nino, so I did…

I wrote to him, and poured my heart out, that I’m going through a painful divorce, and I don’t know how to smile anymore and I cry everyday…

To cut the long story short, he told me soon I will smile again…it seemed so impossible, like a dream, but I had faith in his words, and saw him as a man of God…

So I drew him, and sent to him…

And he told me he’s going back to Ghana, he was just on tour in the UK.

So I drove to Gatwick airport to give him the drawing, but I missed him…

As he boarded the plane, on the phone with me, regretting how I missed him, as I stood at the terminal holding his drawing… Something in me told me it was just the beginning….

“I believe in Destiny…if I am meant to see you again, I will…I will keep the drawing in my house, and hang it, and maybe you will have to come back for it…”

Six months later, he was in my house, holding the drawing…

He loved me, loved my children, healed them from the trauma caused by Shingai Musuka.

When he first lured me into his Bossom, I told him “But I am a single mother of 4”,

“So what”, he said, “I love children. What’s yours is mine, even your shower gel is mine.”

We went on a journey together. We experienced extreme poverty, homelessness. We laughed we fought. There was LOVE there was HATE…we made up, mostly through thrilling wild sex…

We made babies, we were homeless together…it was a ride and die love… beautifully toxic

I got so hurt when Zimbabweans abused him for being too dark, because I fell in love with him because of his dark skin. He’s a very beautiful looking man. He makes beautiful babies.

We build a Kingdom together, we were mad together, we lived in our own little Kingdom, so beautiful and majestic, where I was his Queen in the North, and he was the King of the North. I watched him work hard, from nothing, to having 13 properties within 2 years…

He would buy run down properties, then do them up, then he would ask me to decorate the finishing touches, and put my anointing in the houses. He made so much money, I’m talking 20 k a month as serviced apartments. He would spoil me with food and clothes. He would make sure I don’t even cook. He cooked me Okra stew. He’s an excellent cook.

He’s an amazing Father, he loves my boys, and treats Nakai like a Princess, so much she is a homeowner at 17.He puts Chaka to bed everyday since he was born, so it’s hard for him without his son.

Last month he lost so much money as he took time of work, looking after me as I suffered a nervous breakdown. I suffer from PTSD and a sleeping disorder and severe panick attacks. Only Nino can put me to bed like a baby …when I wake up sleep walking, Nino takes me back to bed…

Lately our marriage has been tested. There has been a lot of fighting, words we can’t take back. I’ve called 999 in the heat of the moment, he had a hammer 🔨 and I got scared, but really he was removing my decor, which he thinks I go overboard with. I love my dreamcatchers and a lot of Boho he thinks I need to remove some of the stuff. He got angry I got angry.

He’s six years younger than me, he’s only young and he’s only HUMAN.

He’s an alpha male, I’m attracted to the control freak in him. We get each other.

As my Late Uncle Oliver Mtukudzi sang, hapana imba isina mapfiwa anogumana…

My Social media family, please forgive this amazing man for whatever wrong he did me, it’s now 2022. A new Era. Zimbabweans receive him as your Mukwasha. He’s even learning Shona. He has never said anything bad about me publicly, so I respect him for that. He respects the mother of his children. A true gentleman. Even Chief Never Gasho respected Nino. Called him my soul mate.

I’m sorry Nino, I will always love you. Whether we will be together or not, I know you will always care about me…You promised me.

The last 7 years has been good, thank you Nino for the good and bad times, I learnt so much with you, I wish you the best in 2022 Baba vevana vangu. I know you will have your 20 properties before you know it, and I know your concert will be a success…

Once again, I’m sorry…