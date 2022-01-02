Every Citizen A Volunteer For Change- President Chamisa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson has declared that the “best is coming in 2022” as the nation anticipates polls scheduled for 2023.

In his New Year message to the nation, President Chamisa challenged citizens to work together in the struggle for change.

The dynamic leader will face Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 Presidential Election.

On New Year’s Day President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

HAPPY NEW YEAR ZIMBABWE!

The Best is coming our way.2022 is a year of CITIZEN Action and COMMUNITY leadership for Change. Each citizen a volunteer for Change. All hands on deck! Be active.Register to vote.Defend the victory.May God Bless You &Our great Nation this 2022 & beyond.”

On December 31 he wrote :

“GOODBYE 2021!They schemed and plotted this 2021.They tried everything to destroy us but dismally failed.The Citizens Convergence for Change idea & seed was planted,is now firmly rooted & driven by the citizens.Thank you Citizens.2022 isFireWe remain standing because #Godisinit #CCC.”

President Chamisa