More Roadblocks Set Up In SA Over Undocumented Zimbabweans

Share

By A Correspondent- The government of South Africa is said to have set up massive roadblocks in preparation for the mass deportation of undocumented Zimbabweans.

The Department of Home Affairs, SAPS and SADF have set up roadblocks between Hammanskraal and Kranshop.

Speaking on the roadblocks, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that undocumented Zimbabwean nationals trying to access the country by jumping the border fence are being deported back to Zimbabwe.

He said they have already caught 179 undocumented Zimbabweans this morning.

Motsoaledi revealed that besides the Musina roadblock, there are two other roadblocks at Baobab and Mantsole.

He said they established a border management security authority already and are set to deploy border guards early this month to manage the border.

This development comes after the government of South Africa overturned Home Affairs Director-General decision not to renew Zimbabwe’s special permits known as Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs).

Over 200 000 Zimbabweans who hold special visas that had allowed them to stay in South Africa since 2009 found themselves in a sticky situation after South Africa’s Cabinet issued a statement saying the special permits expire on 31 December 2021, will not be renewed.

The Cabinet also announced a 12-month grace period for ZEP holders to apply for other permits that suited their circumstances and threatened to deport those who failed to do so.

After a year’s grace period, the government’s decision to scrap the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits had drawn a chorus of complaints from human rights groups.