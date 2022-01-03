Shock As 3 Are Found Dead Near Brick Oven

Share

Three men who were burning bricks with charcoal in Mt Hampden were found dead under unclear circumstances yesterday.

Police said they are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the three men whose ages range from 30 to 42. Police said in an update:

Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of three men aged 30, 36, and 42 who were found dead on 31/12/21 at Mt Hampden.

The victims who were burning bricks with charcoal were found between the burning oven and plastic which covered the oven where it is suspected that they were hiding from the rains.

Meanwhile, police have warned criminals who are attacking law enforcement agents who will be performing their constitutional duties.

On Friday, police in Mt Darwin arrested Tapiwa Masarirambi (38) for defeating the course of justice after he attacked and blocked a police officer from effecting an arrest on one Norest Tsungu.

Tsungu was being arrested for an unlawful entry and theft case in which he broke into a shop and stole cash and various groceries at Chakanza area, Chesa.- Pindula News