Should ZEC Be Disbanded?: POLL

By A Correspondent- Exiled former Information Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has called for the disbandment of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) arguing that a reformed commission will result in the transformation of Zimbabwe..

Moyo who is also a former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education echoes calls by other stakeholders including the opposition, governance institutes and the international community who want Zimbabwe to implement political and electoral reforms.

He said this on twitter where he posted the below thread:

IT IS NECESSARY for @ZECzim to declare and account for the BVR kits in its custody and use in the ongoing voter registration exercise. Since BVR kits are the instruments for generating voters rolls & for creating polling stations, secret BVR kits can be used to steal an election!

When @ZECzim conducts free & fair elections as a matter of course; in accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe (2013), the Electoral Act, Electoral Regulations & ZEC Manual for Electoral Officers; everyone wins & when everyone wins; Zimbabwe wins. To get there, #DisbandZec!

Moyo speaks ahead of the by-elections scheduled for March and harmonised elections pencilled for 2023.

This is happening when the ruling ZANU PF is being accused of abusing state institutions including ZEC to retain power.

Some analysts say there is no incentive for the governing party to implement the requisite reforms.