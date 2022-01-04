Teachers Fail To Report For Duty Over Incapacitation

By A Correspondent- Some unions representing teachers on Monday claimed that their members had failed to report for duty to invigilate the ongoing Ordinary Level and Advanced Level ZIMSEC examinations due to financial incapacitation.

2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination candidates resumed writing the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council exams on Monday after a two-week break.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou said:

At the moment invigilation is being carried out by headmasters, their deputy heads, senior teachers as well as heads of departments. A majority of teachers remain incapacitated and are at home.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure claimed that some rural schools hired villagers and other members of the public to perform invigilation duties.

However, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro dismissed the claims, saying the unions were clamouring for attention.

Said Ndoro:

The truth is it’s totally preposterous to think that villagers can invigilate examinations, or that we have a shortage of teachers.

It is really unfair and is a cry for attention. Exams are progressing well. We have no hitches and we have no complaints.

We are very proud of our education system and our teachers who are doing a great job invigilating.

Schools were scheduled to open for the First Term on 10 January but President Emmerson Mnangagwa directed that they should remain closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.-newsday