All Round Changes As Zim Achievers Enter New Era

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced Nicolatte Matuku as the new ZAA Global CEO, with publisher Sakhile Khanye stepping in as the Country Director for ZAA UK, in a change of leadership at the organisation.

Matuku takes over the helm of the international awards brand from founder Conrad Mwanza who stepped down from his role this year after overseeing operations since inception of the ZAA in 2010.

“We are excited about the new era we are entering as ZAA and express full confidence in the incoming leadership to run with the vision and add more value to our aspirations as our country’s torch bearers around the world,” said Conrad Mwanza.

Matuku paid tribute to founder Mwanza and promised to uphold the vision of the brand as well as inject new ideas to continue the work and impact of ZAA.

“I’m a Pan-Africanist and will use this opportunity to not only unite Zimbabweans, but the broader African diaspora space for development. We are looking to converge that global community into a vehicle for development and collaboration, beyond just the actual awards,” she said.

She also outlined her vision to create a platform that incorporates youths and mentor women in the tech space with greater impetus, going forward.

Nicolatte Matuku brings a wealth of experience in her new appointment, being no stranger to international community engagements in her line of work. She is a multi-award winning youth and leadership strategist with a combined decade of experience in media, agriculture and youth development.

Matuku sits on several boards as youth advisor and communications strategist for institutions such as Global Chamber of Business (Washington,DC), Africa Agriculture Agenda, as well as serving as CEO of AAFL at the United Nations, among other notable accomplishments.

Matuku’s immediate call of duty will be the 7th edition of the ZAA South Africa set for 26 March this year. Nominations for the various categories are open on the ZAA website (zimachievers.org) and will close on 31 January 2022.

The ZAA UK chapter, which is the flagship edition, will be headed by new Country Director Sakhile Khanye, an award-winning media practitioner and founding Director of Classique Q&A Magazine.

Popularly known as Sakhie Classique, Khanye is a renowned media personality who created her platform to celebrate inspirational & motivational individuals from different communities on their achievements and to share their journeys through a Q&A.

She has interviewed various personalities including Kelly Khumalo, Tino Chinyani, Misred, Gemma Griffiths and Makhadzi, to just to name a few. She has also been a host on the Ladies Lounge show that airs on Vox Africa Sky 193.

ZAA was established in 2010 as a platform to recognize, celebrate and honor outstanding achievement from individuals and organizations around the world and has annual award galas in the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Botswana, Australia and China.