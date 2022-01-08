14 Zim Border Jumpers Intercepted IN SA

Share

By- Police in South Africa has announced that they have intercepted a pickup truck with 14 illegal immigrants, mostly women, from Zimbabwe to Gauteng.

SABC reports that the undocumented immigrants said that they each paid the driver R1 500 to transport them to Johannesburg.

SAPS also arrested the driver for bribery after he allegedly offered the law enforcement a certain amount for them to be allowed to go through. SAPS posted on Twitter:

sapsGP 14 illegal immigrants travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng were arrested by Gauteng police during operation #OkaeMolao. The driver was also arrested for bribery after he offered law enforcement officials an amount of money for them to be allowed to go through. ML

This comes after South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi last week accused Zimbabwe’s security forces deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post of taking bribes to let undocumented immigrants into that country.

Motsoaledi claimed that South Africa border security authorities told him that Zimbabwean soldiers were receiving bribes from border jumpers to allow them into the neighbouring country.

An SANDF officer told Motsoaledi that they had communicated with the Zimbabwean army commanders about the issue of corrupt soldiers but apparently nothing was done to address it.