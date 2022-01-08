BREAKING: John Mupanduki Found Dumped In Mashava Bush

The MDC Alliance Deputy Chairman Job Sikhala on Saturday updated the public saying the missing activist John Mupanduki has been ffoun dumped in Mashava.

Mupanduki was abducted during the week at Nyika Growth Point.

Said Sikhala: ” Just received a call from people who found John Mupanduki dumped in some bush in Mashava.

“John has just been found dumped in Mashava.

” Nothing much about his state and condition.

” Will keep you updated if I receive some more information. ”