FC Wangu Mazodze To Export Soccer Players To Europe

Cluade Blaise

Masvingo, Zimbabwe – FC Wangu Mazodze, a ZIFA Eastern Region League , First Division Soccer Team has caused waves in Europe following the sharing of scintillating depicting the performances by athletes from the team on various social media platforms.

The club’s players have generated massive interest from top clubs and academies in Europe particularly, Italy, Belgium, France, Netherlands , Denmark and Greece. There is a massive interest for the players particularly, the Jenjere siblings ( Vitalis and Marvelous ) and one renowned agent is making conceited efforts to have them for trials in some Nordic countries at a number of clubs.

Speaking from her New York base, Mrs. Getrude Mazodze the Acting President of FC Wangu Mazodze has alluded to the growing interest in almost a dozen of the club’s players, ‘ We have done a lot of work and have mutually beneficial relationships with various clubs, academies and renowned agents across the globe. As I speak, we have received three invitations for 19 year old Artwell Makore, our Vice Captain and our defensive pillar to go on trials. As management, we are ready to release a number of players in discussion with our technical team otherwise we don’t want to collect the millions of dollars whilst the team goes technically bankrupt in playing terms.”

A highly regarded football players’s agent based in Germany was evasive when asked about his relationship and possible player deals with FC Wangu Mazodze after a picture of him and the Club’s Europe representative was published in a major Western European soccer tabloid, “ I have no comment for you beyond that Africa has immense talent and Zimbabwe in particular is a virgin source for great athletes. It’s true that I have met on several occasions the representatives of FC Wangu Mazodze at various Soccer Exhibitions and Events but in as much as I may be privy to some impending deals, I can’t comment only to say that, they have a good crop of great players who can easily compete at the highest levels.’

The exponential growth in the interest in FC Wangu Mazodze footballers if not managed well will present more challenges than the advantages, with their players having high price tags, it remains to be seen if quality players will be found to replace the soon to depart players.

FC Wangu Mazodze Chairman, Mr Kudakwashe Kaviya is having sleepless nights figuring out how to hold onto his priced athletes whilst not impeding their departure and progress for greener pastures. “Being a gateway and the Overseas Soccer Leagues departure lounge is not an enviable position. Everyday, I don’t know who is being targeted – Belief Tazviwana? Ishmael Mataga? It looks likes I will have to build a new team every season. At the same time, I feel humbled and honored that my signature will be unlocking loads of opportunities for these youngsters who will in turn enrich Zimbabwean football and strengthening the national team. We will be sending Mr. Blessing Kwesha with four of our players in the coming weeks to Europe for trials and then see how it goes.”

Whereas most Africans and Zimbabweans in particular are keen on playing in the South African Premiership, none of the FC Wangu Mazodze has to dated harboured or played there – their eyes are set on the elite leagues of the Western hemisphere.