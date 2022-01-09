Mako A Lion Of The People’s Struggle – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Makomborero Haruzivishe is a lion of the people’s struggle, MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

On Sunday morning President Chamisa commended Zimbabweans for supporting Mako emotionally and physically during his time of incarceration.

Mako spent 10 months in prison for challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dictatorship.

President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page:

“THE LION IS OUT & ROARING…I’m excited.

We have Our God who answers prayers. Thank you Lord! You always take care of your own.

You have your own ways. And you never disappoint! Thank you Zimbabwe for your prayers and support. Happy Sunday. #Godisinit.”

President Chamisa added:

“HAPPY AGAIN! Mako is back! A New Great Zimbabwe loading.”

Mako with President Chamisa