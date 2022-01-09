Thigh Vendor Brutalised For Failing To Deliver

By- A 25-year-old gold panner pelted and injured a lady of the night accusing her of failing to be intimate with him after he had paid her for a pleasurable night.

The man, Thamsanqa Dube of Number 838 Magwegwe West, allegedly threw stones at the sex worker before beating her for allegedly failing to deliver as she had promised.

The incident took place in Emganwini where the complainant has a vending stand and the matter came to light after the complainant was beaten and made a report to the police.

Dube appeared before Mr Shepherd Munjanja at the Western Commonage Magistrate’s Court on Friday last week.

The State was represented by Melisa Dube.

Dube was sentenced to four months in prison or pay a fine of Z$10 000. Three months were, however, wholly suspended since he is a first offender.

Allegations are that on 20 December 2021, Dube paid the complainant US$20 for her to pleasure him for the night.

However, later on, the woman refused to have sex with Dube despite their initial agreement.

That did not go down well with Dube who started throwing stones at the complainant and injuring her in the process.

The woman, however, refuted the allegations in court stating that Dube assaulted her because she asked him to move away from her as he was drunk.

Dube admitted to the court that he was drinking, but argued that it was not the reason why he assaulted the complainant.