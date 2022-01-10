Malaba Holds SOJA Today | WILL THIS CHANGE ZIM?

Share

By Farai D Hove | The Chief Justice Luke Malaba today delivers the State Of the Judiciary Address( SOJA).

The Chief Justice is expected to state his administrative agenda and achievements made by the JSC during last year.

Justice Luke Malaba

The JSC Head of Corporate Affair Rudo Thodlana said Malaba will also outline the vision and direction for the year 2022.



“He will be outlining the challenges faced by the JSC in the same year and also setting out the vision and direction for the year 2022,” she said.



“Achievements and challenges recorded in the past year will be discussed together with key issues that are central to the efficient administration of the justice delivery system,” she said.