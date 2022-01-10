Mnangagwa Spooks Haunt Sybeth Musengezi

Share

A ZANU PF activist who recently challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy at the courts has accused police of trying to intimidate him by visiting his relatives at night.

The activist, Sybeth Musengezi, claimed that police officers visited his relatives’ homestead in Budiriro, Harare, on Wednesday.

In a letter dated 7 January 2021, addressed to the officer-in-charge, Harare Central Law and Order, Musengezi’s lawyers Ncube Attorneys revealed that Detective Assistant Inspector Nyazemba led the team of cops that visited Msengezi’s relatives. Part of the letter read:

Our client is obviously worried about such a visit taking into consideration that there is a pending matter where he has approached the High Court over the legitimacy of the incumbent President, who doubles up as the president of ZANU PF and its First Secretary.

It is in the light of this background that we are being retained to enquire into the nature of the visit, in particular, whether there are any criminal allegations so that we arrange that our Mr Sithole, who is our Bulawayo client, on a pre-agreed date to ensure that his legal rights are duly observed in whatever process intended.

Asked by NewsDay to confirm the development, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi professed ignorance of the matter.-NewsDay