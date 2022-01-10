Zimbabwe govt panics over looming SA mass deportations

Known for its empty pomposity and arrogance, the Zimbabwe government is on panic mode as the looming mass deportations of its citizens from South Africa will expose a deep political crisis in the country and leave ZANU PF government completely naked.

This is a country in a deep political and economic crisis, a politically unstable state teetering on the verge of a split that will see the dramatic rise of The Republic of Matabeleland.

A failed state without its own currency and a nose diving economy due to uninterrupted Shona culture of corruption and theft since independence.

The current President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power on the back of a military coup of November 2017 has dismally failed to meet his coup promises after 5 years in power.

The so called new political dispensation has failed to open up Zimbabwe for business, has failed to turn around the economy, has failed to curb Shona culture of corruption and theft. It is quite unfortunate and disturbing that the first family leads a group of hyenas in looting state resources.

He has failed or too scared to engage Matabeleland Liberation Organisation to negotiate a peaceful Matabeleland independence deal despite MLO serving him with a Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matebeleland State and payment of US$100 billion reparations for Matebele genocide 1981-1987, committed by the Zimbabwe government through Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade.

Mnangagwa the coup leader has replaced Mobutu Sese Seko, late President of the then Zaire now known as DRC as the most corrupt leader in Africa.

Mobutu’s weird policy towards corruption was not different from that of the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe which holds a strong belief that “stealing from the government or organisation is not a crime but self empowerment.”

Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo stand as good examples of how looters can bring down great countries to nothing in a short period of time.

DRC, considered to be the richest country in the world regarding natural resources; its untapped deposits of raw minerals, estimated to be worth more than U.S. $24 trillion, is poor due to corruption and senseless conflicts.

Zimbabwe, which was once the bread basket of Africa has been turned into the basket case of Africa thanks to uncontrolled and unfettered Shona corruption. Today Zimbabwe is the poor of the poorest, surviving on donations and handouts from good Samaritans.

The whole family, I mean the first family, is a family of looters. The whole government, I mean the government of Zimbabwe led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, is corrupt.The whole party, Zanupf, led by President Mnangagwa, is a party of corrupt thieves. Irked by corruption, Chief Chirinye of Masvingo openly called for a military coup to get rid of thieves surrounding the President an action that has shaken the Zimbabwe government.

When it comes to corruption, the first family leads the pack of hyenas in looting state resources. Minerals like diamonds and gold are their target. A month hardly passes without a member of the first family being mentioned by the media in a scandal involving gold or PPEs.

They use relatives, business people and pilots as fronts to illegally smuggle the precious minerals out of the country to be sold in the black market in foreign countries and cash stashed in offshore accounts.

The president’s wife Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son, Collins Mnangagwa, were fingered in a gold smuggling syndicate that got Zimbabwe Miners Federation President and Zanupf top official Henrietta Rushwaya, who happens to be the cousin of Emmerson Mnangagwa , arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport in October last of last year while trying to smuggle out 6kg gold to Dubai.

Earlier last year the same Collins Mnangagwa was implicated in a covid 19 scandal where his dodgy company sold PPEs to the Ministry of Health at inflated prices. For example, face masks that normally cost US$0. 50c per unit were sold at US$60.00 per unit.

Last year, another son of Mnangwa’s, Tarirai David Mnangagwa, seized gold mining claims after the owners invited him to invest in the project. The poor miners learnt the hard way that you do not invite greedy and corrupt Mnangagwas to invest in your project after mine claims were grabbed by Tarirai David Mnangagwa.

The gold smuggling syndicate is bigger than imagined, cabinet ministers, top Zanupf leaders, CIO and Army are also involved.

At the top of the list is President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, late Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo, Mines Minister, Winston Chitando, State Security Minister, Owen Mudha Ncube, ZANUPF senior official , Patrick Chinamasa, Reserve Bank Governor, John Mangudya, Commander of Zimbabwe defense Forces, Philip Valerio Sibanda, Businessman cum Mnangagwa front man, Kutakwashe Tagwirei and many others .

In Zimbabwe corruption is not limited to the political sector it spreads down to private and civic sectors. According to Transparency International Corruption Index released last year, Zimbabwe ranks 158 out of 180 countries. In 208 Transparency International director announced that Zimbabwe looses US$ 5 million to corruption everyday.

Beside being illigal and unconstitutional the Zimbabwe coup was pointless and unbeneficial to the poor masses of Zimbabwe, a waste of time and money.

Under the so called second republic both Zimbabweans (Shonas) and Matabele continue to leave the country not in thousands but in their millions to neighbouring countries especially South Africa, forcing it to deport undocumented foreigners.

The terrified and disrespectful government of Zimbabwe has activated its network of spies in South Africa to play ochetrated dirty games to undermine the SA government. Most of you have seen “lawyers” said to be representing Zimbabweans, who have taken SA Home Affairs to court. You have seen the “ZANUPF Sandton branch” that has threatened the SA govt with reparations and all kind of nonsense. MLO questions the logic in this. We call upon all Matabele to leave arrogance and chaos to Shonas and give a chance to order, reasoning and negotiations.

It is unheard of for a ruling party to have branches in exile. What are the members the ruling party running away from? More than 10 of its own leaders including former ministers and top party leaders in exile running away from assassination. Shame!#

Surprisingly, Shona people who are tribally intolerant and refuse to recognise Matabele people as citizens of Zimbabwe where they are denied education, employment and participation in the economy based on tribal grounds, want to be accepted in South Africa and other countries.

The highly xenophobic and intolerant Shonas are crying the loudest like cry babies as deportations loom. They shout “Ndebeles must go back to South Africa” yet they do not want to go back to Burundi let alone Zimbabwe.

Matebeles have to break away from Zimbabwe and avoid carrying the Shona dirty burden of stealing, corruption and ethnic intolerance of other tribes and races.

Let Matabeles go in peace and restore their state, their dignity, their culture, their identity and their pride.

“Do to others as you would want them do to you”. This is a lesson to all Shonas.

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube (MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs)