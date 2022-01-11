R1 Million House Party Host Loses Siblings In Horror Crash

By -A South Africa-based Tsholotsho businessman, who hosted a party that was dubbed the “R1 million house warming party” in December in his rural home, has lost three brothers in a car accident in the neighbouring country.

The accident is said to have happened in Hammanskraal, northern Gauteng Province when the siblings together with a number of passengers were returning to South Africa from Zimbabwe.

Businessman, Mr Ndumiso Sibanda hosted a two-day classic party in Mathetshaneni Village on December 24 and 25 and over 20 musicians participated. The accident victims were traveling in a white Toyota GD6 vehicle.

Mathetshaneni village head Mr Philemon Ndlovu confirmed the deaths of the three brothers. He said the deaths have plunged his area into the mourning.

“We received news that they died in a car accident in South Africa on Saturday.

We gather the accident happened around 3am and from the little information we are getting, it seems the driver of the car might have slept resulting in the car overturning.

We are yet to be briefed fully on all details.

It is a very sad development in my area as the family had hosted a wonderful event in December which brought the community together,”said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the names of the deceased were Lucky Deep Tshuma, Mbekezeli Sibanda, and Sie Sibanda but was not able to give their ages.

When reached for comment from his base in South Africa, a distressed Mr Sibanda said: “Kunjalo mfowethu, kwenzakale mfowethu (Yes, it true. It happened my brother).”

Efforts to get more details from him were fruitless as he said he was still to come to terms with the development.

Councillor for the area, Clr Manager Sobani said he was yet to get details of the accident as he was attending a funeral in Plumtree.

“I will be back in Tsholotsho tomorrow. I am yet to get details of what transpired but it is an unfortunate development in my ward,” he said.

Mr Sibanda was hailed for supporting artistes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic had grounded them.

-State media