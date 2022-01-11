Police Receive Report On Abduction Of MDC Alliance Member

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance member John Mupanduki has made a police report to ZRP Nyika Base after being abducted by suspected State Security agents on Friday morning.

Mupanduki was abducted, tortured and dumped in Mashava.

Below is a statement released by the MDC Alliance:

AbductionUpdate

John Mupanduki has made an official report to Bikita Police Station Law and Order after an initial report at Nyika Base.

He was abducted in the early hours of Friday & dumped in Mashava.

He was tortured by suspected state agents and remains in a state of shock.