BREAKING: Police Hunt Down Musengezi Days Before Mnangagwa Legitimacy Court Hearing

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwe Republic Police officers are hunting down the applicant in the case challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy, Sybeth Musengezi, ZimEye can reveal.

Police officers have visited the ZANU PF member’s in laws’ house demanding to know his whereabouts.

Officers said they are after him over undisclosed allegations.

The sudden visit happens 2 weeks ahead of the upcoming court case where the case against Mnangagwa is going to be heard for the first time.

His lawyers have since written to the ZRP explaining in part as follows:

We have been advised by our client that your officers made a visit to ur client’s in laws in Budiriro, Harare on the 5″‘ of January 2022. and indicated that they were looking for our client ove, some undisclosed allegations. The officers were being led by Detective Assistant Inspector Nyazamba.



Our client is obviously worried about such a visit taking into consideration that there is a pending matter where he has approached the High Court of Zimbabwe over the legitimacy of the incumbent President who doubles up as the President of ZANU PF and its 1″ Secretary

It is in the light of this background that we are being retained to enquire into the nature of the visit, in particular whether there are any criminal alllegations, so that we arrange that our Mr Sithole who is in Bulawayo accompanies client on an pre – agreed date as to ensure that his legal rights are duly observed in whatever process is intended.

“From the above, we request that you favour us with the information regarding your visit, and that you advise if we need to avail our client, and if so. when and where.”