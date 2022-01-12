Komichi Appears In court For Rape

A Harare man has appeared before Harare magistrate court today facing rape charges after he sexually abused a minor girl aged 10.

Richard Komichi (35) of Joshua Nkomo, Harare was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Nzuda and was urged to apply for bail at the High Court since he is facing a third schedule offence.

It is the state’s case that on 9 January 2022, Komichi approached the complainant (name withheld) and asked her to accompany him to the bushes to collect something.

It is further alleged that when they arrived in the bush, Komichi forced himself on the minor while covering her mouth with his hand.

The court further heard that, the complainant managed to scream when Komichi loosened his hand from gripping her mouth and a woman, Patricia Mabhiza who was in the bush heard her and came to rescue.

Mabhiza then reported the matter to the police leading to Komichi’s arrest.

-263Chat