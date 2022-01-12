ZimEye
Chamisa must not respond to the whistle of criminals, no need at all for @nelsonchamisa, to change the MDC Alliance name, (thieves will walk over him, if he turns to the left / right) if there's anything to change it's his address from the Chambers Office straight to State House— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 12, 2022
