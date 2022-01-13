Aborted Government, Civil Servants Salary Meeting Rescheduled

By- Representatives from the Government and civil servants are set for another National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting on Friday with the issue of salaries high on the agenda.

The meeting was cut short Wednesday after internet connectivity let down parties.

The Permanent Secretary in the Minister of Public service, Labour and Social Welfare, Simon Masanga, said the Government tabled on offer to civil servants. The latter requested another feedback meeting that will be held tomorrow.

Said Masanga:

Yesterday we had a virtual meeting where we deliberated on the offer that the government was putting on the table.

Workers requested to go and consult their membership and come back with the feedback tomorrow on the cost of living adjustment and other non-monetary benefits that government workers are entitled to.

Chairperson of the Apex Council, the umbrella body of civil servants representatives, Cecilia Alexander, confirmed that they will be meeting with the Government on Friday.