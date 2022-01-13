Duo Nabbed Over Poaching

By A Correspondent- Two suspected poachers who were found in possession of 15 kilograms of ivory were arrested and dragged to court yesterday.

James Ngocho (37) and Peacewell Muranganwa (26) pleaded not guilty to the charge before Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Mugwagwa remanded them in custody to January 19 for trial.

The state alleges on January 4 the Muranganwa approached an undercover officer from the international Organisation in Harare with the intention of selling ivory which was in Guruve.

The two travelled to Guruve the following day and along the way they picked a Zimpark Wildlife Officer who was also under cover and the second accomplice Ngocho.

The suspects led the officers into a tobacco barn were three pieces of ivory weighing a total of 15kilograms were kept.

The officers produced their identity cards and arrested the duo.

The ivory is worth US$2 567.