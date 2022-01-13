Featured National
Duo Nabbed Over Poaching
13 January 2022
By A Correspondent- Two suspected poachers who were found in possession of 15 kilograms  of ivory were arrested  and dragged to court yesterday. 

James Ngocho (37) and Peacewell Muranganwa (26) pleaded not guilty to the charge before Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Mugwagwa remanded them  in custody to January  19 for trial.

The state alleges on January 4 the Muranganwa approached an undercover officer from the international  Organisation  in Harare with the intention of selling ivory which was in Guruve.

The two travelled to Guruve the following  day and along the way they picked a Zimpark Wildlife Officer who was also under cover and the second accomplice Ngocho.

The suspects  led the officers into a tobacco barn were three pieces of ivory weighing a total of 15kilograms were kept.

The officers produced their identity  cards and arrested the duo.

The  ivory is  worth US$2 567.