Passion Java On Police Wanted List

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that they are looking for Passion Java in connection with a case in which the controversial prophet’s image is seen on social media wearing a police uniform.

Java’s image wearing a female police hat has gone viral on social media, and it is a criminal offence for a civilian to put on military gear.

Posting on their tweeter account Thursday, ZRP said they were looking for Java.

“1/2 The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female Police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a Police hat,” .

