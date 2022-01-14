ZBC Presenter Confesses ‘Cooking Up’ Rape Allegations In Audio Played In Court

By A Correspondent| ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti confessed that she fabricated rape charges because of the frustration after realising that Goodness and Mercy ministry prophet T Freddy was no longer intrested in the relationship, the court heard.

In an audio played in court on Friday by the prophet’s defence counsel, Makuti confessed that she got angry and forced to come to the Goodness and Mercy Ministries church because their relationship was fading.

In the audio Makuti said she was forced to come up with allegations because the man of God was no longer showing any intrest in the relationship.

Makuti who is heard apologizing said she acted and came up with allegations because of the frustrations and realization that the prophet was no longer interested in the relationship.

The court also heard that Makuti was having extra marital affair with several people including her ZBC news boss Albert Chekai.

Makuti admitted that the prophet had several recordings of her but said some of them were tempered with.

Yesterday nude pictures of Makuti were produced in court.