Marry Chiwenga Returns To Court After Collapsing

By Court Correspondent | ZimEye | Marry Mubaiwa is back in court after collapsing in the morning.

She is on trial for attempting to formalise her marriage with vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The state was left with two witnesses to testify against her after the VP nailed her in December last year. Prosecutors today intended to submit a statement by a deceased witness Michael Louzidis but Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa challenged that.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube is expected to hand down his ruling on the witnesses statement this afternoon. – ZimEye