ZRP Burst 960 Motorists

By A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said 967 motorists had been arrested for driving unlicensed, plate-less or unregistered vehicles.

ZRP launched an operation targetting all vehicles with no registration plates or Temporary Identification Cards (TICs) throughout the country.

Below is ZRP’s statement:

” The operation targeting unlicensed, plate-less and unregistered vehicles has started off with a total of 967 arrests being made countrywide on the 1st day, 15/01/22. Seven hundred eighty-four vehicles were impounded, and 179 motorists were fined for various offences while four others were,” ZRP said.