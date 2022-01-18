ZimEye
The West and their lapdogs are terrified that Chinese investment is rendering illegal #sanctions useless, dampening the effect of their political and economic sabotage, and helping Zim take back control of its destiny. Fruit of our bilat cooperation is their poison. https://t.co/GeJRGxy0m2— Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe (@ChineseZimbabwe) January 14, 2022
