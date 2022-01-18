Hopewell Chin’ono Reveals 2022 Voters Roll Has Dropped by 63,131 People

Share

Award winning Investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has revealed that the 2022 voters roll has dropped by 63,131 voters.

Writing on his Facebook page Tuesday morning, Chin’ono youths are sabotaging themselves. He said, “the 2022 total registered voters is LOWER than the 2018 total registered voters by 63,131 voters.

This is despite the fact that between 2018 and 2022, more than 1 MILLION young people turned 18 years old.

Youths, we are sabotaging ourselves.” PACHEDU

I want to tell Zimbabweans the hard truth.

If the youth don’t register to vote, their suffering will get worse for another 5 years up to 2028.

If the MDC Alliance does not lead a coherent voter registration campaign, Nelson Chamisa will not go to State House.

If you listen to idiots who tell you that voting doesn’t matter, you will suffer alone when your medical bills require payment after 2023 when ZANUPF retains power because you chose not to vote.

Ngaapinde Hake Mukoma means nothing if you don’t register to vote, it will just be another empty slogan.

Those are the facts! “